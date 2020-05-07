Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Up 2.2% Following Earnings Beat

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.66, approximately 1,837,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,184,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 41,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

Parsley Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

