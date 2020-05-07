Paul Stahlin Buys 10,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Paul Stahlin bought 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $545.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

NFBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

