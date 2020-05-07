PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading 2.7% Higher

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.30, 12,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,066,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.01.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 687.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in PAVmed by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.