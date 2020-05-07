Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 91 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $83.54 million and a PE ratio of -24.59. Loungers has a 52 week low of GBX 75.01 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 272.60 ($3.59). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.12.

In related news, insider Alex Reilley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £85,200 ($112,075.77). Also, insider Robert Darwent bought 3,000,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £2,700,102.60 ($3,551,831.89).

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

