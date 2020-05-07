Peel Hunt Trims Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Target Price to GBX 750

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSTA. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 689.80 ($9.07) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 707.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 892.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12 month low of GBX 604 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44).

In other news, insider Simon Emeny bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 945 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,625 ($31,077.35). Also, insider Adam Councell purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,453.83).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

