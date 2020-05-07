Peel Hunt Upgrades Hiscox (LON:HSX) to Add

Hiscox (LON:HSX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 800 ($10.52). Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price objective (up from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,001 ($13.17) to GBX 996 ($13.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,168.58 ($15.37).

Get Hiscox alerts:

LON HSX opened at GBX 758.80 ($9.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 864.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,227.48.

In other Hiscox news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.