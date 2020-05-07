Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Major Shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp Buys 150,000 Shares

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $5,547,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Woodson Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of Peloton stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $1,547,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Peloton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

