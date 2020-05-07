Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.84, but opened at $33.90. Peloton shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 16,725,642 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $1,446,731.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock worth $234,521,965.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Peloton from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Peloton by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Peloton by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

