Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.16. 12,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,401. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

