Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Sandra Bodnyk Purchases 1,000 Shares

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Sandra Bodnyk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00.

Sandra Bodnyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Sandra Bodnyk purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

NASDAQ:PFIS traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $254.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFIS. ValuEngine cut Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

