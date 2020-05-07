PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $45.90 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PetroChina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.87.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 0.95. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.89 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in PetroChina during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.