Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,397,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,285,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

