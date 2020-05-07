PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. PG&E shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 6,580,959 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCG. Cfra upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,113,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,137,000 after acquiring an additional 130,277 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $333,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

