Phillip Paccione Sells 15,000 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SKX opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.