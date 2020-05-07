Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 182,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,116. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

