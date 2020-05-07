Pi Financial Analysts Give Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) a C$133.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$133.00 target price on Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$135.89.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$152.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.16. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$70.81 and a twelve month high of C$153.72.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

