Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Acquires $80,350.00 in Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

