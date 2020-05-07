Piper Sandler Comments on TriCo Bancshares’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 26.28%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after buying an additional 246,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,924,000 after buying an additional 76,897 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

