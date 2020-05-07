Piper Sandler Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $144.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $149.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.24. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $181.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,870.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $897,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $14,719,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 919,886 shares of company stock worth $109,486,006.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.