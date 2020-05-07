Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.96. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 2,192,160 shares.

The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $796.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 113.85% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 597,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,582,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 525,600 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.1% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,611,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 634,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 23.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 382,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 71,995 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.21 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

