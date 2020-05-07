Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 24,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

