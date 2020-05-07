Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,093 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

