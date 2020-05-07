Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 47,579 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 47,579 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

