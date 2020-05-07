Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$2.85 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Mackenzie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,000.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

