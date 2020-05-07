Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Stephen P. Cortinovis Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $89,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Plexus stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Plexus in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

