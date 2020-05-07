POLYMETAL INTL/S’s (AUCOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUCOY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

