Portola Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 23,054 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,351% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,589 call options.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $609.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $15,126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 77,159 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

