Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Larry Peiros Buys 6,500 Shares

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.35. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James boosted their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.