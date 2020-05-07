PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Insider Purchases A$141,315.92 in Stock

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) insider Glenn Molloy acquired 72,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,315.92 ($100,224.06).

ASX PPK opened at A$3.21 ($2.28) on Thursday. PPK Group Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.29 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of A$7.60 ($5.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $274.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. PPK Group’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

PPK Group Company Profile

PPK Group Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, hiring, service, and support of underground coal mining equipment in Australia. The company offers pneumatic and hydraulic roof bolters, rib drills, remote drilling rigs, grout mixers, pumps, water separators under the Rambor and King Cobra names; and CoalTram and other underground diesel vehicles, alternators, electrical equipment, and mining consumables.

