PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,235 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after buying an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after buying an additional 3,277,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3,562.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,282,000 after buying an additional 2,501,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after buying an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.