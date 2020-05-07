Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,062,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 9,759.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,666 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,942,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 811,561 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $9,978,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

