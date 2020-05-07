Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70 or more for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$220 million or more, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.21 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,906. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

