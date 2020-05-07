Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.47. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 2,556,372 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. ValuEngine downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.53.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.