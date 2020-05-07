Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Director Alan Colowick Sells 6,660 Shares

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Director Alan Colowick sold 6,660 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Colowick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Alan Colowick sold 840 shares of Principia Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $50,458.80.

NASDAQ PRNB opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 111,018 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRNB. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Principia Biopharma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

