Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PGNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $339.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.04% and a negative net margin of 195.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 50,828.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

