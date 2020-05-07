Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,180. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

