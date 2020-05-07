Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

