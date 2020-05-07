Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 172,001 Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.26% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $481,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,243.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

