Prudential PLC Buys 135,661 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135,661 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

