Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 502.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $243.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.00 and its 200 day moving average is $236.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

