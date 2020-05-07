Prudential PLC Has $17.30 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,750 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 138,958 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,132 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Foot Locker by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 291,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,365,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,474,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

NYSE FL opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $58.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

