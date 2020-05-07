Prudential PLC Has $26.10 Million Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 299,518 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.38% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $26,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 164.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

