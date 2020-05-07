Prudential PLC Makes New $24.35 Million Investment in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,848,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,346,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,268,000 after purchasing an additional 231,771 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $323,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after purchasing an additional 189,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.28.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

