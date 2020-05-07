Prudential PLC Sells 238,968 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 238,968 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $170,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,959 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

