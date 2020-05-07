Prudential PLC Sells 52,916 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,916 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT opened at $378.58 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.64. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.