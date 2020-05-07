Prudential PLC Sells 74,900 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 980,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Motco bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 721.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.47.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

