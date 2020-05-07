Prudential PLC Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $261.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

