Prudential PLC Sells 82,100 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Belden by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $463.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

