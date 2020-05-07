Prudential PLC Sells 976,050 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 976,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 1.14% of Terex worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 874,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $18,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,991 shares of company stock worth $1,045,121. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEX. Cfra lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

NYSE:TEX opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $958.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Terex’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

