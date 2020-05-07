Prudential PLC Takes $25.80 Million Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,254,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,799,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after buying an additional 300,985 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,538.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.